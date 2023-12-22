The Tulane Green Wave (6-2) meet the George Mason Patriots (7-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

George Mason vs. Tulane Game Information

George Mason Players to Watch

Keyshawn Hall: 14.3 PTS, 9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.3 PTS, 9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Amari Kelly: 12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Darius Maddox: 13.3 PTS, 4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Ronald Polite: 7.9 PTS, 1.3 REB, 3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.9 PTS, 1.3 REB, 3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Woody Newton: 7.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Tulane Players to Watch

Kevin Cross: 18 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

18 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Kolby King: 15.1 PTS, 4 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.1 PTS, 4 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Sion James: 14 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 0.6 BLK

14 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 0.6 BLK Collin Holloway: 14 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

14 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Jaylen Forbes: 10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

George Mason vs. Tulane Stat Comparison

Tulane Rank Tulane AVG George Mason AVG George Mason Rank 13th 86.9 Points Scored 74.4 191st 334th 79.3 Points Allowed 67.2 96th 349th 30.8 Rebounds 37.8 132nd 362nd 4.9 Off. Rebounds 9 192nd 321st 5.6 3pt Made 8.6 89th 222nd 12.9 Assists 12.4 249th 158th 11.6 Turnovers 11.4 138th

