The George Mason Patriots (9-2) play the Tulane Green Wave (8-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

George Mason vs. Tulane Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

George Mason Stats Insights

  • The Patriots are shooting 47.3% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 44.5% the Green Wave's opponents have shot this season.
  • George Mason is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Patriots are the 91st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Green Wave sit at 363rd.
  • The Patriots' 74.2 points per game are 8.3 fewer points than the 82.5 the Green Wave allow.
  • When it scores more than 82.5 points, George Mason is 4-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

George Mason Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, George Mason averaged 10.3 more points per game at home (74.5) than on the road (64.2).
  • At home, the Patriots conceded 65.8 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 68.5.
  • Beyond the arc, George Mason made fewer trifectas on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (35.5%) than at home (35.8%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

George Mason Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 @ Tennessee L 87-66 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/16/2023 Loyola (MD) W 62-54 EagleBank Arena
12/19/2023 Bridgewater (VA) W 84-60 EagleBank Arena
12/22/2023 @ Tulane - Devlin Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 N.C. A&T - EagleBank Arena
1/3/2024 @ La Salle - Tom Gola Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.