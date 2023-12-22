How to Watch G League Basketball Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Friday, December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:18 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Today's G League slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is the Oklahoma City Blue taking on the Cleveland Charge on NBA TV.
Watch your favorite G League team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
G League Basketball Streaming Live Today
Watch Long Island Nets vs Iowa Wolves
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Oklahoma City Blue vs Cleveland Charge
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch vs
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Greensboro Swarm vs Salt Lake City Stars
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Sioux Falls Skyforce vs Osceola Magic
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Wisconsin Herd vs Texas Legends
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Showcase Cup Tournament, Final: Teams TBA
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with G League action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.