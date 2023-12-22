Charlottesville, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:36 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Charlottesville, Virginia, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Charlottesville, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Charlottesville High School
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
William Monroe High School at Monticello High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
