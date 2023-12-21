Thursday's 10:00 PM ET matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers (7-19) and the Washington Wizards (4-22) at Moda Center features the Wizards' Tyus Jones as a player to watch.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, MNMT2

ROOT Sports NW, MNMT2

Wizards' Last Game

On Monday, in their most recent game, the Wizards lost to the Kings 143-131. With 28 points, Jordan Poole was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Poole 28 0 2 0 0 8 Kyle Kuzma 27 8 1 0 1 3 Tyus Jones 16 1 9 1 0 2

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma gives the Wizards 23.2 points, 6 boards and 4.2 assists per game. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jones averages 11.8 points, 3 boards and 5.5 assists, making 52.6% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.

Deni Avdija's numbers for the season are 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, making 49.8% of his shots from the field.

Poole's averages for the season are 17.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists, making 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.5% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.

Daniel Gafford gets the Wizards 10.6 points, 7.7 boards and 1.8 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 2.1 blocks (sixth in league).

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 23.8 6.3 3.6 0.3 0.7 2.3 Tyus Jones 13.2 3.4 6.3 1.7 0.6 1.6 Daniel Gafford 10.9 7 2.3 0.5 2.3 0 Deni Avdija 11.1 5.6 4.6 0.5 0.3 0.6 Jordan Poole 16.8 2.1 3.4 0.9 0.2 2.2

