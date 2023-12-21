Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jerami Grant, Kyle Kuzma and others in the Portland Trail Blazers-Washington Wizards matchup at Moda Center on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and MNMT2

ROOT Sports NW and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Wizards vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: -161) 2.5 (Over: -108)

Kuzma is averaging 23.2 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.3 lower than Thursday's over/under.

He has pulled down six boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (6.5).

Kuzma averages 4.2 assists, 0.7 more than Thursday's over/under.

Kuzma averages 2.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Thursday (2.5).

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +112) 6.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -106)

The 12.5-point total set for Tyus Jones on Thursday is 0.7 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (three) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (3.5).

Jones has averaged 5.5 assists per game, 1.0 fewer than Thursday's assist over/under (6.5).

Jones has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 10.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: -147) 0.5 (Over: -135)

Thursday's over/under for Deni Avdija is 10.5. That's 1.0 less than his season average.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Thursday (5.5).

Avdija averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than Thursday's prop bet (3.5).

He drains 0.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet total on Thursday (0.5).

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: -111)

Thursday's points prop bet for Grant is 23.5 points. That is 0.8 more than his season average of 22.7.

His per-game rebound average -- 3.9 -- is 1.6 less than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (5.5).

Grant has averaged 2.4 assists per game this year, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Thursday (2.5).

Grant's 2.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his over/under on Thursday.

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +112) 6.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -106)

Thursday's over/under for Deandre Ayton is 15.5. That is 2.9 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 10.7 per game -- is 1.8 less than his prop bet in Thursday's game (12.5).

