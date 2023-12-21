The Washington Wizards (4-22) will visit the Portland Trail Blazers (7-19) after losing six road games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Wizards.

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Wizards vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards are shooting 48.4% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 48.7% the Trail Blazers' opponents have shot this season.

Washington is 2-11 when it shoots better than 48.7% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 30th.

The Wizards score just 2.8 more points per game (117) than the Trail Blazers allow their opponents to score (114.2).

Washington has put together a 3-12 record in games it scores more than 114.2 points.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

The Wizards put up more points per game at home (117.5) than on the road (116.6), but also concede more at home (128) than on the road (126.1).

In 2023-24 Washington is conceding 1.9 more points per game at home (128) than on the road (126.1).

This year the Wizards are picking up more assists at home (29.1 per game) than away (26.8).

Wizards Injuries