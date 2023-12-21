How to Watch the Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Washington Wizards (4-22) will visit the Portland Trail Blazers (7-19) after losing six road games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Wizards.
Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
Wizards vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
Wizards Stats Insights
- The Wizards are shooting 48.4% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 48.7% the Trail Blazers' opponents have shot this season.
- Washington is 2-11 when it shoots better than 48.7% from the field.
- The Trail Blazers are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 30th.
- The Wizards score just 2.8 more points per game (117) than the Trail Blazers allow their opponents to score (114.2).
- Washington has put together a 3-12 record in games it scores more than 114.2 points.
Wizards Home & Away Comparison
- The Wizards put up more points per game at home (117.5) than on the road (116.6), but also concede more at home (128) than on the road (126.1).
- In 2023-24 Washington is conceding 1.9 more points per game at home (128) than on the road (126.1).
- This year the Wizards are picking up more assists at home (29.1 per game) than away (26.8).
Wizards Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Delon Wright
|Out
|Knee
|Johnny Davis
|Out
|Calf
|Landry Shamet
|Out
|Rib
