The Washington Wizards (4-22) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (7-19) after losing six straight road games. The Trail Blazers are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The point total is 240.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and MNMT2

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Trail Blazers -3.5 240.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington has played 16 games this season that finished with a point total higher than 240.5 points.

Washington's games this year have had a 243.8-point total on average, 3.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Washington has a 13-13-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wizards have been chosen as underdogs in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (12.5%) in those games.

This season, Washington has won one of its 22 games, or 4.5%, when it is the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

Washington has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wizards vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 240.5 % of Games Over 240.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Trail Blazers 2 7.7% 107.7 224.7 114.2 241 224.5 Wizards 16 61.5% 117 224.7 126.8 241 239.3

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Washington has gone 2-8 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Wizards have gone over the total seven times.

Washington has been better against the spread away (10-6-0) than at home (3-7-0) this year.

The Wizards score an average of 117 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 114.2 the Trail Blazers allow.

Washington has put together an 8-7 ATS record and a 3-12 overall record in games it scores more than 114.2 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Wizards and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wizards 13-13 10-12 17-9 Trail Blazers 13-13 0-1 12-14

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Wizards Trail Blazers 117 Points Scored (PG) 107.7 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 8-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 3-12 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 0-1 126.8 Points Allowed (PG) 114.2 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 2-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-5 2-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.