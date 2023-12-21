The Portland Trail Blazers (6-16) match up with the Washington Wizards (3-20) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW and MNMT2.

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW, MNMT2

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 23.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. He's also draining 47.7% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per contest.

The Wizards are getting 12.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game from Deni Avdija this year.

Jordan Poole is averaging 16.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He is sinking 40.1% of his shots from the field and 29.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Tyus Jones gets the Wizards 11.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while averaging 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Daniel Gafford is putting up 10.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is making 69.7% of his shots from the field (third in league).

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Shaedon Sharpe posts 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Deandre Ayton posts 12.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 58.7% from the floor.

Malcolm Brogdon averages 17.0 points, 6.1 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Toumani Camara puts up 6.7 points, 4.7 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jabari Walker posts 7.5 points, 4.9 boards and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 45.6% from the field.

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison

Trail Blazers Wizards 106.5 Points Avg. 115.9 113.3 Points Allowed Avg. 127.0 43.3% Field Goal % 48.2% 34.6% Three Point % 35.1%

