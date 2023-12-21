William & Mary vs. Pepperdine December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The William & Mary Tribe (5-6) meet the Pepperdine Waves (5-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
William & Mary vs. Pepperdine Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
William & Mary Players to Watch
- Chase Lowe: 11.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trey Moss: 14.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Gabe Dorsey: 15.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Charlie Williams: 8.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Caleb Dorsey: 6.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- Michael Ajayi: 17.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Houston Mallette: 17.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malik Moore: 9.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Pitre: 6.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ethan Anderson: 6.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
William & Mary vs. Pepperdine Stat Comparison
|Pepperdine Rank
|Pepperdine AVG
|William & Mary AVG
|William & Mary Rank
|245th
|72.1
|Points Scored
|79.3
|90th
|204th
|71.8
|Points Allowed
|74.0
|254th
|291st
|33.8
|Rebounds
|37.2
|164th
|174th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|243rd
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|10.2
|17th
|168th
|13.8
|Assists
|14.3
|129th
|210th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|10.6
|82nd
