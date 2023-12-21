The William & Mary Tribe (5-6) meet the Pepperdine Waves (5-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

William & Mary vs. Pepperdine Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

William & Mary Players to Watch

  • Chase Lowe: 11.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Trey Moss: 14.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Gabe Dorsey: 15.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Charlie Williams: 8.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Caleb Dorsey: 6.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Pepperdine Players to Watch

  • Michael Ajayi: 17.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Houston Mallette: 17.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Malik Moore: 9.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jalen Pitre: 6.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Ethan Anderson: 6.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

William & Mary vs. Pepperdine Stat Comparison

Pepperdine Rank Pepperdine AVG William & Mary AVG William & Mary Rank
245th 72.1 Points Scored 79.3 90th
204th 71.8 Points Allowed 74.0 254th
291st 33.8 Rebounds 37.2 164th
174th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 8.4 243rd
288th 6.3 3pt Made 10.2 17th
168th 13.8 Assists 14.3 129th
210th 12.1 Turnovers 10.6 82nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.