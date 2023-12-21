The William & Mary Tribe (5-6) will visit the Pepperdine Waves (5-8) after losing five road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pepperdine vs. William & Mary matchup.

William & Mary vs. Pepperdine Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

William & Mary vs. Pepperdine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pepperdine Moneyline William & Mary Moneyline BetMGM Pepperdine (-8.5) 149.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Pepperdine (-8.5) 149.5 -420 +310 Bet on this game at FanDuel

William & Mary vs. Pepperdine Betting Trends

William & Mary is 4-5-0 ATS this year.

The Tribe have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

Pepperdine has covered four times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

The Waves and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 11 times this season.

