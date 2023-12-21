The William & Mary Tribe (5-6) travel to face the Pepperdine Waves (5-8) after losing five consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

William & Mary vs. Pepperdine Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other CAA Games

William & Mary Stats Insights

The Tribe's 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Waves have given up to their opponents.

William & Mary is 4-1 when it shoots better than 48.6% from the field.

The Waves are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tribe rank 241st.

The Tribe score an average of 79.3 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 72.8 the Waves give up to opponents.

William & Mary is 5-2 when it scores more than 72.8 points.

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison

At home, William & Mary averages 87.6 points per game. On the road, it scores 72.8.

At home the Tribe are conceding 59.0 points per game, 30.8 fewer points than they are on the road (89.8).

William & Mary knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (10.8 per game) than on the road (11.0). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.3%) than on the road (34.6%).

William & Mary Upcoming Schedule