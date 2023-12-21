How to Watch William & Mary vs. Pepperdine on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The William & Mary Tribe (5-6) travel to face the Pepperdine Waves (5-8) after losing five consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
William & Mary vs. Pepperdine Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CAA Games
William & Mary Stats Insights
- The Tribe's 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Waves have given up to their opponents.
- William & Mary is 4-1 when it shoots better than 48.6% from the field.
- The Waves are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tribe rank 241st.
- The Tribe score an average of 79.3 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 72.8 the Waves give up to opponents.
- William & Mary is 5-2 when it scores more than 72.8 points.
William & Mary Home & Away Comparison
- At home, William & Mary averages 87.6 points per game. On the road, it scores 72.8.
- At home the Tribe are conceding 59.0 points per game, 30.8 fewer points than they are on the road (89.8).
- William & Mary knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (10.8 per game) than on the road (11.0). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.3%) than on the road (34.6%).
William & Mary Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Richmond
|L 88-69
|Robins Center
|12/6/2023
|Old Dominion
|W 84-79
|Kaplan Arena
|12/10/2023
|Virginia-Lynchburg
|W 99-50
|Kaplan Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|@ Navy
|-
|Navy Alumni Hall
|1/4/2024
|Elon
|-
|Kaplan Arena
