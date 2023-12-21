The William & Mary Tribe (5-6) travel to face the Pepperdine Waves (5-8) after losing five consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

William & Mary vs. Pepperdine Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CAA Games

William & Mary Stats Insights

  • The Tribe's 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Waves have given up to their opponents.
  • William & Mary is 4-1 when it shoots better than 48.6% from the field.
  • The Waves are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tribe rank 241st.
  • The Tribe score an average of 79.3 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 72.8 the Waves give up to opponents.
  • William & Mary is 5-2 when it scores more than 72.8 points.

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, William & Mary averages 87.6 points per game. On the road, it scores 72.8.
  • At home the Tribe are conceding 59.0 points per game, 30.8 fewer points than they are on the road (89.8).
  • William & Mary knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (10.8 per game) than on the road (11.0). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.3%) than on the road (34.6%).

William & Mary Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Richmond L 88-69 Robins Center
12/6/2023 Old Dominion W 84-79 Kaplan Arena
12/10/2023 Virginia-Lynchburg W 99-50 Kaplan Arena
12/21/2023 @ Pepperdine - Firestone Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 @ Navy - Navy Alumni Hall
1/4/2024 Elon - Kaplan Arena

