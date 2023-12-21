Thursday's game features the Pepperdine Waves (5-8) and the William & Mary Tribe (5-6) squaring off at Firestone Fieldhouse (on December 21) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 79-72 victory for Pepperdine.

There is no line set for the game.

William & Mary vs. Pepperdine Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Malibu, California Venue: Firestone Fieldhouse

William & Mary vs. Pepperdine Score Prediction

Prediction: Pepperdine 79, William & Mary 72

Spread & Total Prediction for William & Mary vs. Pepperdine

Computer Predicted Spread: Pepperdine (-7.2)

Pepperdine (-7.2) Computer Predicted Total: 151.4

Pepperdine has a 4-7-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to William & Mary, who is 4-5-0 ATS. The Waves have a 7-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Tribe have a record of 7-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

William & Mary Performance Insights

The Tribe outscore opponents by 5.3 points per game (posting 79.3 points per game, 88th in college basketball, and giving up 74.0 per outing, 258th in college basketball) and have a +58 scoring differential.

The 37.2 rebounds per game William & Mary accumulates rank 162nd in college basketball, 4.8 more than the 32.4 its opponents grab.

William & Mary makes 10.2 three-pointers per game (16th in college basketball), 1.4 more than its opponents. It shoots 35.2% from beyond the arc (108th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 35.1%.

William & Mary forces 9.6 turnovers per game (339th in college basketball) while committing 10.6 (78th in college basketball).

