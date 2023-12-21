Thursday's game at Cassell Coliseum has the No. 15 Virginia Tech Hokies (8-2) taking on the William & Mary Tribe (4-6) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 77-57 victory, as our model heavily favors Virginia Tech.

Last time out, the Hokies won on Sunday 84-59 over Rutgers.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Virginia Tech vs. William & Mary Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Tech vs. William & Mary Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 77, William & Mary 57

Other ACC Predictions

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

The Hokies registered their signature win of the season on November 24, when they grabbed a 59-58 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 47), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hokies are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.

The Hokies have two wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 50th-most in the country.

Virginia Tech has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (five).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Virginia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

59-58 over Kansas (No. 47) on November 24

84-59 on the road over Rutgers (No. 147) on December 17

76-70 over Tulane (No. 161) on November 25

72-51 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 204) on November 20

94-55 at home over High Point (No. 282) on November 6

Virginia Tech Leaders

Elizabeth Kitley: 20.6 PTS, 11.1 REB, 2.2 BLK, 55.9 FG%

20.6 PTS, 11.1 REB, 2.2 BLK, 55.9 FG% Georgia Amoore: 17 PTS, 7.8 AST, 43.3 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (26-for-79)

17 PTS, 7.8 AST, 43.3 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (26-for-79) Matilda Ekh: 11 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59)

11 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59) Cayla King: 8.6 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (25-for-76)

8.6 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (25-for-76) Olivia Summiel: 4.3 PTS, 51.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies have a +232 scoring differential, topping opponents by 23.2 points per game. They're putting up 81.3 points per game to rank 25th in college basketball and are giving up 58.1 per contest to rank 74th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.