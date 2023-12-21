The Virginia Tech Hokies (8-3) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the American Eagles (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia Tech vs. American matchup in this article.

Virginia Tech vs. American Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Virginia Tech vs. American Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline American Moneyline BetMGM Virginia Tech (-18.5) 138.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Virginia Tech (-18.5) 140.5 -4000 +1400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Virginia Tech vs. American Betting Trends

Virginia Tech is 5-6-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, four out of the Hokies' 11 games have gone over the point total.

American has covered four times in nine games with a spread this year.

In the Eagles' nine chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Virginia Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Virginia Tech is 60th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (47th).

The Hokies' national championship odds are the same now (+15000) compared to the start of the season (+15000).

Based on its moneyline odds, Virginia Tech has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.

