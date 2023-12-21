How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. American on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (8-3) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the American Eagles (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. This matchup is at 5:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Virginia Tech vs. American Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network Extra
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Virginia Tech Stats Insights
- The Hokies make 43.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).
- Virginia Tech has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.
- The Hokies are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 246th.
- The Hokies score just 0.2 fewer points per game (74.0) than the Eagles give up (74.2).
- Virginia Tech is 4-1 when scoring more than 74.2 points.
Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Virginia Tech put up 77.2 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 71.3 points per contest.
- The Hokies ceded 65.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.5 in away games.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Virginia Tech fared better at home last year, making 9.5 threes per game with a 39.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Louisville
|W 75-68
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Valparaiso
|W 71-50
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Vermont
|W 73-51
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|American
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
