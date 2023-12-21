Thursday's game that pits the Virginia Tech Hokies (8-3) versus the American Eagles (5-6) at Cassell Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-62 in favor of Virginia Tech, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on December 21.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Virginia Tech vs. American Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network Extra

Where: Blacksburg, Virginia

Venue: Cassell Coliseum

Virginia Tech vs. American Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 81, American 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia Tech vs. American

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia Tech (-19.1)

Virginia Tech (-19.1) Computer Predicted Total: 142.4

Virginia Tech's record against the spread this season is 5-6-0, while American's is 4-5-0. A total of four out of the Hokies' games this season have hit the over, and six of the Eagles' games have gone over.

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies average 74.0 points per game (209th in college basketball) while giving up 65.3 per outing (55th in college basketball). They have a +96 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.7 points per game.

Virginia Tech prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.9 boards. It is grabbing 35.2 rebounds per game (241st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.3 per contest.

Virginia Tech hits 7.7 three-pointers per game (163rd in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents (6.4).

The Hokies rank 111th in college basketball with 98.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 110th in college basketball defensively with 86.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Virginia Tech has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.9 per game (104th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.8 (119th in college basketball).

