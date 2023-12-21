Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Virginia Beach Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Virginia Beach, Virginia is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Virginia Beach, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Salem High School at Western Branch High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
