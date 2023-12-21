The Washington Wizards (4-22) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to break a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (7-19) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and MNMT2

ROOT Sports NW and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Trail Blazers 120 - Wizards 113

Wizards vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (- 3.5)

Trail Blazers (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Trail Blazers (-6.3)

Trail Blazers (-6.3) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



Under (240.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.8

Both the Trail Blazers and the Wizards have covered the spread 50% of the time this season, resulting in a 13-13-0 ATS record for the Blazers and a 13-13-0 tally for the Wizards.

Portland hasn't covered the spread as a 3.5-point favorite or more this season, while Washington covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more 45.5% of the time.

Portland and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 46.2% of the time this season (12 out of 26). That's less often than Washington and its opponents have (17 out of 26).

The Trail Blazers have a .000 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (0-1) this season while the Wizards have a .125 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-21).

Wizards Performance Insights

Offensively the Wizards are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA (117 points per game). Defensively they are the worst (126.8 points conceded per game).

In 2023-24, Washington is worst in the league in rebounds (39.3 per game) and worst in rebounds allowed (49.1).

At 27.7 assists per game, the Wizards are sixth in the league.

In terms of turnovers, Washington is 21st in the NBA in committing them (13.8 per game). It is 11th in forcing them (13.7 per game).

The Wizards make 12.4 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.8% from beyond the arc, ranking 17th and 20th, respectively, in the NBA.

