The oddsmakers think the Boca Raton Bowl between the Syracuse Orange and South Florida Bulls will be a relatively tight one, with the Orange favored by 3 points. FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida will host the matchup on December 21, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under for the contest is 61 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Syracuse vs. South Florida matchup.

Syracuse vs. South Florida Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Boca Raton, Florida
  • Venue: FAU Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Syracuse vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Syracuse Moneyline South Florida Moneyline
BetMGM Syracuse (-3) 61 -160 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Syracuse (-3) 60.5 -142 +118 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 17 Odds

Syracuse vs. South Florida Betting Trends

  • Syracuse has covered four times in 11 chances against the spread this season.
  • The Orange have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
  • South Florida is 6-5-0 ATS this year.
  • The Bulls have been an underdog by 3 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

Syracuse & South Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Syracuse
To Win the ACC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
South Florida
To Win the AAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.