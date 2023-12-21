Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Roanoke Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Roanoke, Virginia today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Roanoke, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
William Byrd High School at Christiansburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Christiansburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cave Spring High School at Northside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockbridge County High School at Hidden Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Narrows High School at Giles High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Pearisburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
