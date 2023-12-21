The Richmond Spiders (9-3) play the Chattanooga Mocs (11-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Richmond vs. Chattanooga Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Richmond Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Richmond Players to Watch

Maggie Doogan: 17.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Grace Townsend: 10.8 PTS, 5 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Addie Budnik: 11.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 2 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 2 BLK Rachel Ullstrom: 10.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Katie Hill: 5.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Chattanooga Players to Watch

Jada Guinn: 17.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Raven Thompson: 13.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Addie Porter: 5.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Sigrun Olafsdottir: 5.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Karsen Murphy: 6.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.