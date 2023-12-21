The Buffalo Bulls (1-9) visit the Richmond Spiders (6-5) after losing three straight road games. The Spiders are heavy favorites by 16.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup's point total is set at 144.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Richmond vs. Buffalo Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Robins Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Richmond -16.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Richmond Betting Records & Stats

In seven games this season, Richmond and its opponents have gone over 144.5 total points.

The average total in Richmond's outings this year is 145.0, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Spiders are 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

Richmond has covered the spread more often than Buffalo this season, tallying an ATS record of 7-4-0, compared to the 3-5-0 mark of Buffalo.

Richmond vs. Buffalo Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Richmond 7 63.6% 76.7 144.5 68.3 150.2 142.1 Buffalo 5 62.5% 67.8 144.5 81.9 150.2 147.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Richmond Insights & Trends

The Spiders score 5.2 fewer points per game (76.7) than the Bulls give up (81.9).

When Richmond scores more than 81.9 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Richmond vs. Buffalo Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Richmond 7-4-0 1-0 7-4-0 Buffalo 3-5-0 2-0 3-5-0

Richmond vs. Buffalo Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Richmond Buffalo 12-4 Home Record 11-4 1-11 Away Record 3-9 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 2-10-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 70.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.2 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.6 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.