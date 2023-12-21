The Richmond Spiders (5-5) face the Buffalo Bulls (1-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Richmond vs. Buffalo Game Information

Richmond Players to Watch

  • Jordan King: 20.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Neal Quinn: 14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Dji Bailey: 8.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Isaiah Bigelow: 11.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Mikkel Tyne: 5.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Buffalo Players to Watch

  • Sy Chatman: 16.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Jonnivius Smith: 9.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Anquan Boldin Jr.: 8.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Shawn Fulcher: 8.6 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kanye Jones: 8.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Richmond vs. Buffalo Stat Comparison

Richmond Rank Richmond AVG Buffalo AVG Buffalo Rank
119th 78.0 Points Scored 67.8 309th
143rd 69.5 Points Allowed 81.9 353rd
322nd 32.7 Rebounds 37.3 156th
361st 5.1 Off. Rebounds 10.2 94th
89th 8.6 3pt Made 6.2 291st
175th 13.7 Assists 11.8 282nd
1st 7.9 Turnovers 16.3 361st

