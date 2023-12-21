The Buffalo Bulls (1-9) travel to face the Richmond Spiders (6-5) after losing three consecutive road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Richmond vs. Buffalo matchup in this article.

Richmond vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Richmond vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Richmond vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

Richmond is 7-4-0 ATS this season.

Spiders games have gone over the point total seven out of 11 times this season.

Buffalo has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this year.

A total of three Bulls games this season have gone over the point total.

