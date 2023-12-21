The Buffalo Bulls (1-9) will try to stop a seven-game losing streak when visiting the Richmond Spiders (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Robins Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Richmond vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Richmond Stats Insights

The Spiders are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 49.1% the Bulls allow to opponents.

In games Richmond shoots higher than 49.1% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Spiders are the 314th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls rank 155th.

The 76.7 points per game the Spiders average are 5.2 fewer points than the Bulls give up (81.9).

Richmond is 5-0 when scoring more than 81.9 points.

Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Richmond put up 2.1 more points per game (70.8) than it did in away games (68.7).

At home, the Spiders allowed 15.4 fewer points per game (62.3) than in road games (77.7).

In terms of three-pointers, Richmond fared better when playing at home last year, making 8.1 treys per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8 threes per game and a 31.6% three-point percentage in away games.

Richmond Upcoming Schedule