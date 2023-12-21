How to Watch Richmond vs. Buffalo on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Buffalo Bulls (1-9) will try to stop a seven-game losing streak when visiting the Richmond Spiders (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Robins Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Richmond vs. Buffalo Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Richmond Stats Insights
- The Spiders are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 49.1% the Bulls allow to opponents.
- In games Richmond shoots higher than 49.1% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Spiders are the 314th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls rank 155th.
- The 76.7 points per game the Spiders average are 5.2 fewer points than the Bulls give up (81.9).
- Richmond is 5-0 when scoring more than 81.9 points.
Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Richmond put up 2.1 more points per game (70.8) than it did in away games (68.7).
- At home, the Spiders allowed 15.4 fewer points per game (62.3) than in road games (77.7).
- In terms of three-pointers, Richmond fared better when playing at home last year, making 8.1 treys per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8 threes per game and a 31.6% three-point percentage in away games.
Richmond Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|L 78-73
|McLeod Center
|12/9/2023
|Florida
|L 87-76
|FLA Live Arena
|12/16/2023
|Charlotte
|W 64-56
|Robins Center
|12/21/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|Robins Center
|12/30/2023
|Lafayette
|-
|Robins Center
|1/6/2024
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Robins Center
