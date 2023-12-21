Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Powhatan Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Powhatan, Virginia? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Powhatan, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Amelia County High School at Brunswick High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Lawrenceville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
