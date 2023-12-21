The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-6) will play the TCU Horned Frogs (7-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available via ESPNU.

Old Dominion vs. TCU Game Information

Old Dominion Players to Watch

  • Chaunce Jenkins: 16.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Vasean Allette: 14.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tyrone Williams: 11.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • R.J. Blakney: 6.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Bryce Baker: 6.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

TCU Players to Watch

  • Emanuel Miller: 15.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jameer Nelson Jr.: 11.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • JaKobe Coles: 14.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Micah Peavy: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Avery Anderson III: 9.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Old Dominion vs. TCU Stat Comparison

Old Dominion Rank Old Dominion AVG TCU AVG TCU Rank
290th 69.4 Points Scored 88.5 9th
262nd 74.4 Points Allowed 67.1 95th
247th 35.0 Rebounds 39.1 79th
174th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 10.8 69th
278th 6.4 3pt Made 6.1 294th
328th 10.8 Assists 20.6 4th
63rd 10.3 Turnovers 12.1 210th

