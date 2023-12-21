The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-6) will play the TCU Horned Frogs (7-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available via ESPNU.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Old Dominion vs. TCU Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Old Dominion Players to Watch

Chaunce Jenkins: 16.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

16.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Vasean Allette: 14.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyrone Williams: 11.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK R.J. Blakney: 6.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Bryce Baker: 6.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

TCU Players to Watch

Emanuel Miller: 15.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Jameer Nelson Jr.: 11.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.6 BLK JaKobe Coles: 14.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Micah Peavy: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Avery Anderson III: 9.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Old Dominion vs. TCU Stat Comparison

Old Dominion Rank Old Dominion AVG TCU AVG TCU Rank 290th 69.4 Points Scored 88.5 9th 262nd 74.4 Points Allowed 67.1 95th 247th 35.0 Rebounds 39.1 79th 174th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 10.8 69th 278th 6.4 3pt Made 6.1 294th 328th 10.8 Assists 20.6 4th 63rd 10.3 Turnovers 12.1 210th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.