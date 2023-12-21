The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-6) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the TCU Horned Frogs (8-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The contest airs on ESPNU.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. Old Dominion matchup.

Old Dominion vs. TCU Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Old Dominion vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline Old Dominion Moneyline BetMGM TCU (-15.5) 147.5 -2000 +950 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel TCU (-15.5) 147.5 -1800 +920 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Old Dominion vs. TCU Betting Trends

Old Dominion has covered twice in seven matchups with a spread this season.

The Monarchs have won their only game this season when playing as at least 15.5-point underdogs.

TCU has covered four times in nine chances against the spread this season.

In the Horned Frogs' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

