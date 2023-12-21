Thursday's game between the TCU Horned Frogs (8-1) and Old Dominion Monarchs (3-6) going head to head at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 82-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of TCU, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 5:30 PM ET on December 21.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Old Dominion vs. TCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 5:30 PM ET

TV: ESPNU

Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Old Dominion vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 82, Old Dominion 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Old Dominion vs. TCU

Computer Predicted Spread: TCU (-15.0)

TCU (-15.0) Computer Predicted Total: 149.8

Old Dominion has put together a 2-5-0 record against the spread this season, while TCU is 4-5-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Monarchs are 5-2-0 and the Horned Frogs are 4-5-0.

Old Dominion Performance Insights

The Monarchs are being outscored by 5.0 points per game with a -45 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.4 points per game (291st in college basketball) and give up 74.4 per outing (264th in college basketball).

Old Dominion ranks 247th in the nation at 35.0 rebounds per game. That's 1.6 fewer than the 36.6 its opponents average.

Old Dominion connects on 6.4 three-pointers per game (280th in college basketball) while shooting 33.5% from deep (184th in college basketball). It is making 2.6 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 9.0 per game while shooting 36.3%.

The Monarchs' 90.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 277th in college basketball, and the 96.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 311th in college basketball.

Old Dominion has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.3 per game (63rd in college basketball play) while forcing 11.7 (219th in college basketball).

