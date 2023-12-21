The Norfolk State Spartans (8-6) look to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Dakota State vs. Norfolk State matchup.

Norfolk State vs. South Dakota State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas How to Watch on TV: YouTube

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Norfolk State vs. South Dakota State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Dakota State Moneyline Norfolk State Moneyline BetMGM South Dakota State (-4.5) 141.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Dakota State (-4.5) 141.5 -210 +168 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Norfolk State vs. South Dakota State Betting Trends

Norfolk State has compiled a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Spartans have an ATS record of 5-2 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this year.

South Dakota State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

In the Jackrabbits' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.