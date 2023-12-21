Norfolk State vs. South Dakota State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 21
The Norfolk State Spartans (8-6) look to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Dakota State vs. Norfolk State matchup.
Norfolk State vs. South Dakota State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: YouTube
Norfolk State vs. South Dakota State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Dakota State Moneyline
|Norfolk State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Dakota State (-4.5)
|141.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|South Dakota State (-4.5)
|141.5
|-210
|+168
Norfolk State vs. South Dakota State Betting Trends
- Norfolk State has compiled a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Spartans have an ATS record of 5-2 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this year.
- South Dakota State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- In the Jackrabbits' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
