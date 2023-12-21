The Norfolk State Spartans (8-6) will welcome in the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-6) after victories in five straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Norfolk State vs. South Dakota State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas TV: YouTube

Norfolk State Stats Insights

The Spartans have shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 40.0% shooting opponents of the Jackrabbits have averaged.

Norfolk State has compiled a 5-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.0% from the field.

The Spartans are the 262nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jackrabbits sit at 222nd.

The Spartans' 75.1 points per game are just 4.6 more points than the 70.5 the Jackrabbits allow to opponents.

Norfolk State has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 70.5 points.

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison

At home Norfolk State is putting up 94.2 points per game, 28.4 more than it is averaging on the road (65.8).

In 2023-24 the Spartans are conceding 11.9 fewer points per game at home (58.6) than away (70.5).

Beyond the arc, Norfolk State drains fewer treys on the road (5.2 per game) than at home (9.8), and shoots a lower percentage away (31.6%) than at home (37.1%) as well.

Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule