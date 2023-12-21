Thursday's contest between the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-6) and the Norfolk State Spartans (8-6) at Don Haskins Center has a projected final score of 73-68 based on our computer prediction, with South Dakota State securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM on December 21.

There is no line set for the game.

Norfolk State vs. South Dakota State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: YouTube

Where: El Paso, Texas

Venue: Don Haskins Center

Norfolk State vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State 73, Norfolk State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Norfolk State vs. South Dakota State

Computer Predicted Spread: South Dakota State (-4.4)

South Dakota State (-4.4) Computer Predicted Total: 141.3

Norfolk State is 6-4-0 against the spread this season compared to South Dakota State's 4-4-0 ATS record. The Spartans have a 4-6-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Jackrabbits have a record of 4-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Norfolk State Performance Insights

The Spartans are outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game with a +116 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.1 points per game (185th in college basketball) and allow 66.9 per contest (83rd in college basketball).

The 34.6 rebounds per game Norfolk State averages rank 262nd in college basketball, and are 1.5 more than the 33.1 its opponents collect per contest.

Norfolk State connects on 6.7 three-pointers per game (258th in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than its opponents (7.9).

The Spartans record 98 points per 100 possessions (123rd in college basketball), while giving up 87.2 points per 100 possessions (122nd in college basketball).

Norfolk State has committed 10.4 turnovers per game (69th in college basketball action), 4.9 fewer than the 15.3 it forces on average (28th in college basketball).

