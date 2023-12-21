Will Nic Dowd Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 21?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals go head to head against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Nic Dowd going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Nic Dowd score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Dowd stats and insights
- In three of 20 games this season, Dowd has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Blue Jackets this season in one game (zero shots).
- Dowd has no points on the power play.
- He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 120 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.1 hits and 19.0 blocked shots per game.
Dowd recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:30
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:57
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:30
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|2
|0
|15:50
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:12
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Away
|L 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:03
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|15:37
|Away
|W 5-4
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+
