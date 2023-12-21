On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals go head to head against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Nic Dowd going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Nic Dowd score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Dowd stats and insights

  • In three of 20 games this season, Dowd has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not scored versus the Blue Jackets this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Dowd has no points on the power play.
  • He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 120 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.1 hits and 19.0 blocked shots per game.

Dowd recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:30 Home W 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:34 Away W 2-1 SO
12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:57 Away L 3-1
12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:30 Away L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 15:50 Away W 4-2
12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:57 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:12 Home L 5-4 SO
12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:14 Away L 6-0
12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:03 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 15:37 Away W 5-4

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

