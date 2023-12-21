Prior to setting your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 16, check out our quarterback rankings below.

Who's going to lead your fantasy team to victory this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Top fantasy QBs this season heading into Week 16

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Pass Att./Game Rush Att./Game
Josh Allen Bills 323.6 23.1 35.0 5.7
Jalen Hurts Eagles 313.7 22.4 32.9 9.9
Dak Prescott Cowboys 278.9 19.9 34.6 3.4
Brock Purdy 49ers 275.6 19.7 27.4 2.6
Lamar Jackson Ravens 272.3 19.5 28.6 9.6
Patrick Mahomes II Chiefs 251.4 18.0 37.4 4.4
Jordan Love Packers 248.2 17.7 34.7 3.1
Sam Howell Commanders 245.3 17.5 38.2 3.1
Jared Goff Lions 243.0 17.4 35.6 2.1
C.J. Stroud Texans 242.6 18.7 33.9 2.7
Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 237.1 16.9 35.1 4.5
Justin Herbert Chargers 234.2 18.0 35.1 4.0
Russell Wilson Broncos 233.4 16.7 29.3 5.4
Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins 232.4 16.6 32.7 2.1
Baker Mayfield Buccaneers 231.7 16.6 33.3 3.6
Matthew Stafford Rams 210.0 16.2 34.8 1.5
Joshua Dobbs Cardinals and Vikings 200.5 15.4 32.1 5.9
Derek Carr Saints 173.3 12.4 32.0 1.9
Geno Smith Seahawks 172.8 14.4 33.5 2.5
Justin Fields Bears 171.8 17.2 29.5 9.6
Gardner Minshew Colts 165.3 12.7 31.2 2.1
Desmond Ridder Falcons 162.8 12.5 27.2 3.9
Kirk Cousins Vikings 149.9 18.7 38.9 1.8
Joe Burrow Bengals 147.2 14.7 36.5 3.1
Bryce Young Panthers 127.4 9.8 33.9 2.5

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

This Week's Games

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Date/Time TV
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams 8:15 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers 4:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 23 NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23 Peacock
Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Washington Commanders at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 24 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 24 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 24 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
New England Patriots at Denver Broncos 8:15 PM ET, Sunday, December 24 NFL Network | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM ET, Monday, December 25 CBS
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles 4:30 PM ET, Monday, December 25 FOX
Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers 8:15 PM ET, Monday, December 25 ABC

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.