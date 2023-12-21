The Portland Trail Blazers (7-19) and Jordan Poole's Washington Wizards (4-22) collide with at Moda Center on Thursday, December 21, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and MNMT2

ROOT Sports NW and MNMT2 Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Arena: Moda Center

Kyle Kuzma vs. Jerami Grant Fantasy Comparison

Stat Kyle Kuzma Jerami Grant Total Fantasy Pts 942.9 701.7 Fantasy Pts Per Game 36.3 31.9 Fantasy Rank 53 33

Kyle Kuzma vs. Jerami Grant Insights

Kyle Kuzma & the Wizards

Kyle Kuzma gives the Wizards 23.2 points, 6.0 boards and 4.2 assists per game. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Wizards have a -257 scoring differential, falling short by 9.8 points per game. They're putting up 117 points per game, 10th in the league, and are giving up 126.8 per contest to rank 30th in the NBA.

The 39.3 rebounds per game Washington accumulates rank 30th in the NBA, 9.8 fewer than the 49.1 its opponents collect.

The Wizards connect on 12.4 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13. They shoot 35.8% from deep, and their opponents shoot 36.9%.

Washington forces 13.7 turnovers per game (11th in league) while committing 13.8 (21st in NBA).

Jerami Grant & the Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant is putting up 22.7 points, 2.4 assists and 3.9 boards per game.

The Trail Blazers have a -168 scoring differential, falling short by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 107.7 points per game to rank 29th in the league and are giving up 114.2 per outing to rank 18th in the NBA.

Portland comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 4.1 boards. It is pulling down 41.1 rebounds per game (27th in the league) compared to its opponents' 45.2 per contest.

The Trail Blazers connect on 12.1 three-pointers per game (20th in the league) while shooting 34.7% from deep (24th in the NBA). They are making 1.4 more threes per outing than their opponents, who drain 10.7 per game while shooting 32.9%.

Portland and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Blazers commit 14.7 per game (26th in the league) and force 15.3 (second in NBA play).

Kyle Kuzma vs. Jerami Grant Advanced Stats

Stat Kyle Kuzma Jerami Grant Plus/Minus Per Game -9.5 -5.3 Usage Percentage 31.4% 26.4% True Shooting Pct 56.1% 58.6% Total Rebound Pct 10.5% 6.2% Assist Pct 21.6% 11.6%

