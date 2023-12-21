Kyle Kuzma's Washington Wizards take the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Kuzma, in his most recent action, had 27 points and eight rebounds in a 143-131 loss to the Kings.

Below we will dive into Kuzma's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 23.2 23.8 Rebounds 6.5 6.0 6.3 Assists 3.5 4.2 3.6 PRA -- 33.4 33.7 PR -- 29.2 30.1 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.3



Kyle Kuzma Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, Kuzma has made 9.0 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 20.5% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 19.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.4 per game.

Kuzma's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.7 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 15th in possessions per game with 105.9.

Defensively, the Trail Blazers are 18th in the league, allowing 114.2 points per contest.

Conceding 45.2 rebounds per contest, the Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked squad in the league.

The Trail Blazers are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 26.3 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers have allowed 10.7 makes per game, best in the league.

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/14/2023 36 33 9 2 6 1 0 2/3/2023 37 12 11 6 0 1 0

