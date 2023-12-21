Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards hit the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Last time out, which was on December 18, Poole put up 28 points in a 143-131 loss versus the Kings.

Below, we look at Poole's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.4 16.8 Rebounds -- 2.5 2.1 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.4 PRA -- 23.4 22.3 PR -- 19.9 18.9 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.2



Jordan Poole Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, Poole has made 6.2 shots per game, which accounts for 13.7% of his team's total makes.

Poole is averaging 6.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Poole's Wizards average 105.9 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Trail Blazers are one of the league's slowest with 102.7 possessions per contest.

Conceding 114.2 points per game, the Trail Blazers are the 18th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Allowing 45.2 rebounds per game, the Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 26.3 assists per game, the Trail Blazers are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers have allowed 10.7 makes per game, best in the league.

Jordan Poole vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 17 21 4 2 4 0 0 2/28/2023 33 29 5 6 3 0 0 2/8/2023 35 38 1 7 7 0 0 12/30/2022 36 41 5 6 5 0 0

