Should you bet on John Carlson to score a goal when the Washington Capitals and the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will John Carlson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlson stats and insights

  • In one of 29 games this season, Carlson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Blue Jackets this season in two games (seven shots).
  • Carlson has picked up five assists on the power play.
  • Carlson averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 1.6%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 120 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.1 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Carlson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/20/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 24:11 Home W 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 29:29 Away W 2-1 SO
12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 25:39 Away L 3-1
12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 27:23 Away L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:51 Away W 4-2
12/9/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 22:03 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Stars 0 0 0 27:37 Home L 5-4 SO
12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:49 Away L 6-0
12/2/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 23:08 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 25:52 Away W 5-4

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

