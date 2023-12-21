In the upcoming game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Hendrix Lapierre to score a goal for the Washington Capitals? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Hendrix Lapierre score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Lapierre stats and insights

Lapierre has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal against the Blue Jackets this season in two games (four shots).

Lapierre has no points on the power play.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 120 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Lapierre recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 9:00 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:04 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:01 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:48 Away W 5-4 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:05 Away L 2-1 11/22/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:12 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 10:12 Home W 4-3 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 5:51 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 7:46 Home W 2-1

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

