Hampton vs. Saint Peter's December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Hampton Pirates (0-7) will play the Saint Peter's Peacocks (2-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Hampton vs. Saint Peter's Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Hampton Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hampton Players to Watch
- Camryn Hill: 14.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Cheyenne Talbot: 9.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aisha Dabo: 7.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ariana Wilkes: 2.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Amyah Reaves: 5.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Saint Peter's Players to Watch
- Fatmata Janneh: 10.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jada Leonard: 10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Reilly Sunday: 7.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Carys Roy: 4.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Rachel Kuhl: 5.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.