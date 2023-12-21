Hampton vs. Eastern Michigan December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-4) play the Hampton Pirates (4-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Hampton vs. Eastern Michigan Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Hampton Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hampton Players to Watch
- Tedrick Wilcox Jr.: 16.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kyrese Mullen: 15.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tristan Maxwell: 10.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Amir Nesbitt: 5.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joshua Lusane: 8.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Eastern Michigan Players to Watch
- Tyson Acuff: 22.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Arne Osojnik: 9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Yusuf Jihad: 9.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Julius Ellerbe: 4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Legend Geeter: 6.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hampton vs. Eastern Michigan Stat Comparison
|Eastern Michigan Rank
|Eastern Michigan AVG
|Hampton AVG
|Hampton Rank
|320th
|66.9
|Points Scored
|84.4
|29th
|243rd
|73.4
|Points Allowed
|74.2
|259th
|324th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|40
|53rd
|320th
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|94th
|254th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|7.8
|157th
|307th
|11.3
|Assists
|15.3
|83rd
|217th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|14.8
|345th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.