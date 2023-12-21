The Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-4) play the Hampton Pirates (4-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Hampton vs. Eastern Michigan Game Information

Hampton Players to Watch

Tedrick Wilcox Jr.: 16.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Kyrese Mullen: 15.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Tristan Maxwell: 10.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Amir Nesbitt: 5.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Joshua Lusane: 8.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

Tyson Acuff: 22.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

22.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Arne Osojnik: 9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Yusuf Jihad: 9.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0 STL, 0.7 BLK Julius Ellerbe: 4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK Legend Geeter: 6.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Hampton vs. Eastern Michigan Stat Comparison

Eastern Michigan Rank Eastern Michigan AVG Hampton AVG Hampton Rank 320th 66.9 Points Scored 84.4 29th 243rd 73.4 Points Allowed 74.2 259th 324th 32.6 Rebounds 40 53rd 320th 7.1 Off. Rebounds 10.2 94th 254th 6.7 3pt Made 7.8 157th 307th 11.3 Assists 15.3 83rd 217th 12.2 Turnovers 14.8 345th

