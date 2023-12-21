The Hampton Pirates (4-7) play the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at George Gervin GameAbove Center. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Hampton vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hampton Stats Insights

  • Hampton has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.5% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates rank 115th.
  • The Pirates put up an average of 81.5 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 74.4 the Eagles give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 74.4 points, Hampton is 4-2.

Hampton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Hampton put up more points at home (69.8 per game) than away (65.9) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Pirates allowed 9.8 fewer points per game at home (71.3) than on the road (81.1).
  • Beyond the arc, Hampton drained more trifectas on the road (7.4 per game) than at home (5.9) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (33.9%) than at home (30.6%).

Hampton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/11/2023 Mary Baldwin W 100-53 Hampton Convocation Center
12/16/2023 James Madison L 88-71 Hampton Convocation Center
12/19/2023 @ Bowling Green L 75-65 Stroh Center
12/21/2023 @ Eastern Michigan - George Gervin GameAbove Center
1/1/2024 @ Drexel - Daskalakis Athletic Center
1/4/2024 @ Delaware - Bob Carpenter Center

