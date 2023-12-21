Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Frederick Today - December 21
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Frederick, Virginia, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Frederick, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sherando High School at Kettle Run High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Nokesville, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
