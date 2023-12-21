The Washington Capitals, Dylan Strome included, will face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Strome's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Dylan Strome vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Strome Season Stats Insights

Strome has averaged 17:51 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

In Strome's 29 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 14 of 29 games this season, Strome has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Strome has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 29 games played.

Strome has an implied probability of 58.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Strome has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Strome Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 120 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-15) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 29 Games 6 19 Points 5 13 Goals 0 6 Assists 5

