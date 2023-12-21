The Washington Wizards, Daniel Gafford included, face off versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 18, Gafford put up eight points and three blocks in a 143-131 loss versus the Kings.

We're going to break down Gafford's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 10.6 12.1 Rebounds 8.5 7.7 7.4 Assists -- 1.8 2.3 PRA -- 20.1 21.8 PR -- 18.3 19.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Gafford's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Daniel Gafford Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, Gafford has made 4.4 shots per game, which adds up to 8.9% of his team's total makes.

Gafford's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.7 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 15th in possessions per game with 105.9.

The Trail Blazers concede 114.2 points per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Trail Blazers have allowed 45.2 rebounds per contest, which puts them 24th in the league.

The Trail Blazers give up 26.3 assists per game, 16th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Daniel Gafford vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/14/2023 15 2 1 1 0 0 0 2/3/2023 26 9 6 3 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.