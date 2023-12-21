Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clarke Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Clarke, Virginia today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Clarke, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Strasburg High School at Clarke County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Berryville, VA
- Conference: Bull Run
- How to Stream: Watch Here
