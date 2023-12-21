Top Player Prop Bets for Capitals vs. Blue Jackets on December 21, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Dylan Strome, Zachary Werenski and others on the Washington Capitals and Columbus Blue Jackets ahead of their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday at Nationwide Arena.
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
Dylan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Strome is one of Washington's leading contributors (19 total points), having collected 13 goals and six assists.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 20
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 17
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Predators
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Flyers
|Dec. 14
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 10
|1
|0
|1
|3
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Alexander Ovechkin is another of Washington's offensive options, contributing 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) to the team.
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 20
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 17
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Predators
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Flyers
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|2
Tom Wilson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
Tom Wilson has 18 total points for Washington, with 10 goals and eight assists.
Wilson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 17
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Predators
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Flyers
|Dec. 14
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|4
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Zachary Werenski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
Werenski's 25 points are important for Columbus. He has one goal and 24 assists in 31 games.
Werenski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Dec. 19
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 14
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 8
|0
|0
|0
|2
Kirill Marchenko Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +240, Under Odds: -333)
Kirill Marchenko has totaled 21 total points (0.6 per game) this season. He has 13 goals and eight assists.
Marchenko Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Dec. 19
|3
|0
|3
|4
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 16
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 8
|1
|1
|2
|2
