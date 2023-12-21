The Columbus Blue Jackets (11-17-5) host the Washington Capitals (16-9-4) after Kirill Marchenko recorded a hat trick in the Blue Jackets' 9-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres. The outing on Thursday starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Capitals (-115) Blue Jackets (-105) 6 Blue Jackets (-1.5)

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have compiled an 8-2 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Washington is 8-2 (winning 80.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Capitals a 53.5% chance to win.

Washington and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 11 of 29 games this season.

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Rankings

Capitals Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 70 (31st) Goals 105 (6th) 80 (3rd) Goals Allowed 120 (31st) 9 (31st) Power Play Goals 15 (25th) 17 (8th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 15 (6th)

Capitals Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests Washington has gone 5-3-2 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 games, Washington hit the over four times.

The Capitals and their opponents combined for an average of 6.0 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Capitals are putting up 0.5 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Capitals offense's 70 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 31st in the league.

The Capitals are ranked third in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 80 total goals (2.8 per game).

The team is ranked 23rd in goal differential at -10.

