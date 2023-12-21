Capitals vs. Blue Jackets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets (11-17-5) host the Washington Capitals (16-9-4) after Kirill Marchenko recorded a hat trick in the Blue Jackets' 9-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres. The outing on Thursday starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+.
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Capitals (-115)
|Blue Jackets (-105)
|6
|Blue Jackets (-1.5)
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have compiled an 8-2 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Washington is 8-2 (winning 80.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Capitals a 53.5% chance to win.
- Washington and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 11 of 29 games this season.
Capitals vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Rankings
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|70 (31st)
|Goals
|105 (6th)
|80 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|120 (31st)
|9 (31st)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (25th)
|17 (8th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|15 (6th)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests Washington has gone 5-3-2 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.
- In its past 10 games, Washington hit the over four times.
- The Capitals and their opponents combined for an average of 6.0 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Capitals are putting up 0.5 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Capitals offense's 70 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 31st in the league.
- The Capitals are ranked third in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 80 total goals (2.8 per game).
- The team is ranked 23rd in goal differential at -10.
