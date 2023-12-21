The Washington Capitals' Alexander Ovechkin and the Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when these teams face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Nationwide Arena.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Information

Capitals Players to Watch

Dylan Strome is one of Washington's top contributors (19 points), via amassed 13 goals and six assists.

Through 29 games, Tom Wilson has scored 10 goals and picked up eight assists.

Ovechkin has 18 points for Washington, via five goals and 13 assists.

Charlie Lindgren's record is 6-3-2. He has given up 29 goals (2.45 goals against average) and made 358 saves.

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Zachary Werenski has recorded one goal (0.0 per game) and put up 24 assists (0.8 per game), This places him among the leaders for Columbus with 25 total points (0.8 per game).

Kirill Marchenko's 21 points this season, including 13 goals and eight assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Columbus.

This season, Gaudreau has six goals and 14 assists, for a season point total of 20.

In the crease, Spencer Martin has a 2-7-1 record this season, with an .891 save percentage (55th in the league). In 11 games, he has 295 saves, and has allowed 36 goals (3.6 goals against average).

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Stat Comparison

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 30th 2.41 Goals Scored 3.18 15th 9th 2.76 Goals Allowed 3.64 31st 29th 27.7 Shots 29.6 24th 16th 30.9 Shots Allowed 34.4 30th 30th 10.59% Power Play % 16.13% 25th 10th 82.11% Penalty Kill % 83.7% 7th

